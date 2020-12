The Health department personnel have sent the samples of two persons, who returned from London to Hassan, for testing, on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old scientist returned to Hassan taluk and a 48-year-old employee returned to Arkalgud taluk, from London.

Both were asymptomatic during their return to the country.

As per the guidelines, both have been kept under isolation and the results are awaited, said Health and Family Welfare officer Dr Sathish.