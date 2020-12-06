Two passengers killed, five injured after KSRTC bus overturns

Two passengers died on the spot and five others sustained severe injuries when a KSRTC bus overturned on Challakere road in Hiriyur town in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place around 4:30am when the bus was heading towards Bengaluru from Shahapura of Yadgir district. Around 50 passengers including women, men and children were travelling in the bus.

The injured persons were admitted to local hospital in the town. The identification of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The bus driver and conductor fled the spot after the incident.

Hiriyur town police registered a case and the investigation is on.