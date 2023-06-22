Two PDOs suspended over water contamination in Karnataka's Koppal

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department commissioner has suspended two PDOs in connection with the drinking water contamination in Basarihal village of Kanakagiri taluk and Bijakal village of Kustagi taluk recently.

PDOs Raveendra Kulkarni and Nagesh Araliganur have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty. Several people had fallen ill after drinking contaminated water in these two villages two weeks ago. A nine-month-old infant and a 60-year-old woman are among those affected.

The officials of the health department, rural drinking water supply and sanitation department had conducted the investigation. They have reported that the negligence of gram panchayats in supplying pure drinking water and maintaining cleanliness is the reason for the incident.

Koppal Zilla Panchayat CEO had submitted a report holding both panchayat development officers guilty of dereliction of duty.

Based on the report, the RDPRD commissioner has suspended them under Section (2) of The Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, Sections 77 and 85 of Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act 1993, section 10(1)(3) of Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957.