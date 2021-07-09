Two sisters die of Covid-19 in Shivamogga

Two sisters from Hosanagar town died of Covid-19 in a gap of a few hours in district McGann teaching general hospital in Shivamogga.
Seven members of a family had tested positive for Covid-19 some days ago. Among them, two sisters, Vyany Gonswalis (59) and Appi Gonswalis (52), were suffering from respiratory disorders.
They were admitted to taluk general hospital in Hosanagar town and were later shifted to McGann hospital in Shivamogga as their conditions were critical. However, both of them died in the hospital.
