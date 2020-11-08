Two sisters drown in pond in Sira village

Two sisters drowned in the pond at Kallambella in Sira taluk on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Shilpa (18) and Sushmita (16).

The two girls had ventured into the pond along with their relative for taking a selfie.

Even as they waded further in the waters, the sisters slipped and drowned in water.

After getting information, the personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services retrieved the bodies. Kallambella police have registered a case.