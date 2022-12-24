Two state-level Kho Kho players die in mishap

Two state-level Kho Kho players die in mishap

The Surpur police have registered a case and investigations are underway

DHNS
DHNS, Surpur,
  • Dec 24 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 22:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two state-level Kho Kho players died in a head-on collision between a tumtum auto and a sugarcane-laden tractor near Devaragonal in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district on late Friday night.

Venkatesh Bantanur (20) of Devaragonal and Narayan Marathe (18) of Devanalli in Sirsi taluk died in the mishap. Another player Yellappa Devadurg, who had suffered serious injuries, has been rushed to a hospital in Kalaburagi. Four other players escaped with minor injuries.

The players, part of the state team, from the district and Bantwal, Ankola and Sirsi, were going to Surpur for a training camp organised by Vanavasi Samsthe. The state team was scheduled to depart for nationals at Bhawani in Madhya Pradesh on December 26.

The Surpur police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

