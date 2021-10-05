Two struck dead by lightning in Kalaburagi village

Two agriculture labourers were struck dead by lightning and two others were injured at Balawadagi village in Chittapur taluk of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Ahmed (38) and Jabbar(55), both residents of Balawadagi village.

The two were working on a farmland when it started raining. They took shelter beneath a tree when lightning struck them.

A case has been registered at the Wadi police station.

The overnight showers wreaked havoc in various parts of the Yadgir district.

