Two students drown in Tungabhadra river

A one-day trip of two school students to Singatalur in Mundaragi taluk of Gadag district turned tragic as they drowned in Tungabhadra river on Tuesday.

The victims are Sharanagouda Basavanagouda Policepatil (15), a resident of Gabbur in Deodurga taluk and Akhilesh Chandrakant Kabbin (15), Hosapete. They were studying in a school in Hagaribommanahalli in Vijayanagara district, said the police.

The incident occurred when they were taking a bath on the bank of the river. They slipped into the river accidentally and drowned.

The Mundaragi police have registered a case.