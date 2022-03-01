Two students drown in Tungabhadra river

Two students drown in Tungabhadra river

The incident occurred when they were taking a bath on the bank of the river

DHNS
DHNS, Mundaragi (Gadag District),
  • Mar 01 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 23:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A one-day trip of two school students to Singatalur in Mundaragi taluk of Gadag district turned tragic as they drowned in Tungabhadra river on Tuesday.

The victims are Sharanagouda Basavanagouda Policepatil (15), a resident of Gabbur in Deodurga taluk and Akhilesh Chandrakant Kabbin (15), Hosapete. They were studying in a school in Hagaribommanahalli in Vijayanagara district, said the police.

The incident occurred when they were taking a bath on the bank of the river. They slipped into the river accidentally and drowned.

The Mundaragi police have registered a case.

gadag
Karnataka
Tungabhadra

