Two test Covid-19 positive in Karnataka's Udupi, booked for hiding travel history

The Padubidri police have booked cases against two who were Covid-19 positive for not revealing their primary contacts and hiding the travel history.

P-10186 and P-10187 from Hejamadi in Padubidri were siblings and tested positive for Covid-19 recently. After shifting them to the hospital for treatment, when the officials were collecting information on their primary contacts and travel history, the patients furnished false information.

When the officials were collecting information from various sources, they realised that the duo had travelled to Bantwal, Kasargod, Ullal and other places in Dakshina Kannada, said DHO Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda. Hence the district administration decided to file cases against them.

It was learnt that the family members and primary contacts of the infected have also been suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, which is yet to be confirmed officially. Officials said that the throat swab samples of the infected and primary contacts have been collected and sent to the laboratory for testing.