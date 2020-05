Chikkamagaluru, DHNS: Two persons, who had returned recently from Delhi, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Chikkamagaluru.

P 2765 is a 28-year-old man and P 2766 is a 38-year-old man, and were in a quarantine centre when they tested positive. Both are being treated at designated Covid hospital in the district.