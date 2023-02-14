Two tigers captured in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve

The forest department officials on Tuesday successful captured two female tigers in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

A 12-year-old tiger that had claimed two lives and had created fear among the residents in Choorikadu of K Badaga in Kodagu district was captured at Nanacchi. Another tiger was captured at D B Guppe in H D Kote taluk.

The tiger that claimed lives of two people was found inside a coffee plantation at Nanacchi and was captured after tranquilising it. The big cat had suffered injuries. "At the outset, it looks like the tiger was suffering from an illness," said Kodagu district Chief Conservator of Forests B N Murthy.

Deputy Range Forest Officer Ranjan spotted the tiger and immediately tranquillised it. After the tiger fell unconscious, it was shifted to Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli.

RFO Ashok Hunagunda said that owing to the age, the tiger might have strayed into the villages and was attacking cattle.

It may be recalled that the tiger captured in Kodagu had killed 18-year-old Chethan and his 75-year-old grandfather Raju on February 12 and 13, respectively.

The team that captured the tiger comprised six veterinarians. The services of four tamed elephants were used for capturing the tiger.

Project Tiger PCCF Jagathraman, Wildlife division APCCF Kumar Pushkar and others were present.