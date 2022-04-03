Two wild elephants enter KU campus, trigger panic

Two wild elephants enter KU campus, trigger panic

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 03 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 22:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Tension gripped students and teachers at Kuvempu University's Jnana Sahyadri campus in Bhadravathi taluk's Shankaraghatta late Sunday after two wild elephants entered and wreaked havoc.

According to university authorities, one elephant was spotted near staff quarters on campus around 6:00 pm, and the second one was spotted after ten minutes. Later, they came towards the statue of Kuvempu around 7:30 pm creating panic among students and teachers.

A team of forest department officials rushed to the campus to capture and release them into forest areas. Teachers and students on campus have been directed not to step out of their quarters.

It may be mentioned that the university campus comes under the purview of Bhadra Wildlife area which is the habitat of wild animals including tigers and elephants.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

elephants
shivamogga
Karnataka
Kuvempu University

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

How transcription morphs words into adult language

How transcription morphs words into adult language

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

What's in your tapas?

What's in your tapas?

 