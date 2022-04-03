Two wild elephants enter KU campus, trigger panic

Tension gripped students and teachers at Kuvempu University's Jnana Sahyadri campus in Bhadravathi taluk's Shankaraghatta late Sunday after two wild elephants entered and wreaked havoc.

According to university authorities, one elephant was spotted near staff quarters on campus around 6:00 pm, and the second one was spotted after ten minutes. Later, they came towards the statue of Kuvempu around 7:30 pm creating panic among students and teachers.

A team of forest department officials rushed to the campus to capture and release them into forest areas. Teachers and students on campus have been directed not to step out of their quarters.

It may be mentioned that the university campus comes under the purview of Bhadra Wildlife area which is the habitat of wild animals including tigers and elephants.

