Two women killed, two injured in accident

Two women were killed and two men were injured after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a bridge near Neelahalli Cross of Yadgir taluk on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Mahadevamma (50) and Priya(35).

The mishap occurred when they were heading towards Bengaluru from Ladlapura in Chittapur of Kalaburagi district.

Lokesh and Mahesh who were injured in the incident have been admitted to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences in Raichur.

A case has been lodged at Saidapur Police Station.