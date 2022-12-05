Two writers, Dr C N Manjunath chosen for Nadoja Award

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, director Dr C N Manjunath, and writers Krishnappa G and S Shadakshari have been chosen for this year's Hampi Kannada University's Nadoja Award.
Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will present the Award during the Nudihabba (convocation) on December 8. Sanskrit University's retired vice chancellor Prof Mallepuram G Venkatesh will deliver the convocation address, while Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan will present D Litt and PhD degrees.
Dr Manjunath's contributions in the medical field and social services, Krishnappa's contributions to literature and Shadakshari's contributions in the field of literature and social services have been considered.
Dr Manjunath hails from Channarayapatna in Hassan district, Krishnappa from Cholanayakanahalli near Bengaluru and Shadakshari from Turuvanur, Chintamani taluk, Chikkaballapur district.
