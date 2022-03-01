Two-year-old leopard trapped in cage

A two-year-old leopard was trapped in a cage placed by the Forest Department near Kavalu Chowdeshwari Temple in Amrutmahal Kaval Breed Conservation Centre.

The leopard was moving around Amrutmahal Kaval for the last one month. It had killed several dogs and cattle. The CCTV footage of the temple had captured the visuals of a dog being captured by the leopard.

For the safety of the cattle and people, a complaint was filed with the Forest Department. Accordingly, the department had placed a cage.

Kadur RFO Tanuj Kumar said the taluk 20 leopards. Two months ago, a leopard was captured at Yallambalase and was shifted to the Bhadra reserve forest. There are complaints of leopard attacks at Jiganehalli, Banoor, Hosalli, and Gedlehalli.

Meanwhile, a large number of people had gathered at Amrutmahal Kaval to have a glimpse of the trapped leopard.

