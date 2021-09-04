Two youths drown in check dam near Bhadravathi

Two youths drown in check dam near Bhadravathi

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Bhadravathi,
  • Sep 04 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 22:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Two youths have reportedly drowned in Gondi check dam in Bhadravathi taluk after they lost balance while swimming, on Saturday.

According to police, Shashank and Kiran, both 19-year-old first-year B.Com students of Educare College in Shivamogga, have been identified as the deceased youths. They are natives of Shivamogga taluk.

A group of five friends had visited Bhadra dam on two bikes. Later, they went to Gondi check dam for swimming. The duo entered the water and drowned while swimming. Police retrieved the bodies of youths with the help of firefighters.

Karnataka
shivamogga

