Udupi bars marriage functions till June 7

Marriage functions will not be allowed to be held in Udupi district till the end of the current lockdown period on June 7, Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said on Monday.

He told reporters at Udupi that the decision was taken at a video conference with district-in-charge Minister Basavaraj Bommai and MLAs in the district.

Marriage functions are becoming centres of Covid-19 spread, he said and requested the people to postpone marriage functions already scheduled. Permission will not be granted for engagement and Mehendi ceremonies also.

Cases will be filed against violators of the decision. Those who have already taken permission can, however, proceed with the functions, he said.