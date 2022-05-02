Udupi constable death: 3 including SI booked for abetment to suicide

Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector of Gangolli Police Station, have been booked under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) following the death of a head constable attached to the Udupi District Armed Reserve (DAR).

Rajesh Kunder (42) was found dead in the SSLC answer scripts evaluation centre at Adi Udupi on April 29. It is suspected that he had shot himself using his service rifle.

According to police, head constable Ganesh, along with another constable who was on duty with Kunder on the day of the incident, found a death note in his baggage after they returned back to the DAR headquarters on April 30. Accordingly, a case under IPC 306 has been booked against three people — Gangolli Sub-inspector Nanja Naik and constables Umesh and Ashfaq.

Initially, based on a complaint by his wife, an unnatural death report was registered by the police.

Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan said that the suicide note has been sent to handwriting experts for verification.

A thorough investigation will be conducted and more information will be available once the post-mortem report is received, he added.

