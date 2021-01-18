Udupi Cooperative society to promote local brand of rice

A cooperative society in Karkala in Udupi district has decided to conserve a local variety of rice by branding it under the name of 'Kaarla Kaje' and market it.

The rice will be released to the market at Kukkanduru Gram Panchayat in Karkala on January 18. The Parampara Multipurpose Cooperative Society will market the boiled rice ('Kucchilakki') under its own brand.

The rice is being promoted under the 'vocal4local' initiative. The particular 'kaje' variety of rice was once cultivated in Karkala and surrounding areas. However, over a period of time, there was a decline in the cultivation of paddy. As an initiative to protect the variety, the society had supplied seeds to the farmers. Accordingly, about 300 farmers cultivated it on 900 acres of land last year. "We got about 3000 quintals of rice. The preparations have been made to cultivate its second crop and the harvest is expected in March," said officials from the Society.

The 'Kaarla Kaje' will be sold in 5 kg,10 kg and 25 kg bags in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

During the inaugural programme, interaction with farmers will be organised. The exhibition of organic produce, farm equipment, cashew products and others will also be held.