Udupi court grants conditional bail to 3 students, college director

The First Additional Civil Judge and JMFC court here on Friday granted a conditional bail to three students of Netra Jyothi College of Optometry and Paramedical sciences - Alimatul Shifa, Shabanaz and Aliya - who were booked for the alleged filming of a student in the college washroom recently.

A case was registered against the students under sections 509, 204, 175 and 34 of IPC and 66(E) of the IT Act by Malpe police. The students surrendered before the Udupi court on Friday.

Judge Shyam Prakash granted bail to three students. The bail conditions included submitting a bond worth Rs 20,000, cooperating with the investigation officers and attending the court on a regular basis. The students were also warned against the threatening of the victim, witnesses among others.

The court also granted bail to the college director Rashmi Krishnaprasad.

On Friday, IGP (Western range) Chandragupta visited Udupi SP office and discussed the case with Superintendent of Police Akshay Hakay and investigation officer Manjunath Gowda among others.

BJP protest

Meanwhile, the BJP continued to mount pressure on the Siddaramaiah-led state government seeking stern action in the Udupi college washroom case involving college girls. The BJP district unit led by the party legislators, took out a massive protest march in Udupi.

The agitators alleged that the state government is interfering in the police investigation into the episode and called for the NIA probe into it. They submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police Akshay Hakay.