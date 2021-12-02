Udupi DC directs officials to organise special Covid vaccine camps for migrant workers

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao directed Health and Family Welfare Department officials to organise special Covid-19 vaccination camps for migrant workers between 7 am and 10 am on Sundays.

He stressed on the need to organise special camps during his visit to camps where migrant workers stay in Beedinagudde in Udupi.

The DC was told that workers would leave for work early in the morning and return late in the evening. As such, they do not get time to get vaccinated.

The special camps should be organised at bus stands, railway stations and other places where workers congregate in large numbers on Sundays. Officials should ensure everyone gets both doses of vaccines. The health department, labour department and CMC should chalk out a plan for the same, he said.

The DC also visited the vaccination centre at Rajangann in Sri Krishna Mutt. On noticing a staff struggling to enter data, the DC directed the PHC doctor to deploy additional staff.

The DC also held talks with the beneficiaries, who were administered with the vaccine.

