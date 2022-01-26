Udupi hijab row: Status quo to be maintained, says MLA

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 26 2022, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 01:53 ist
The Muslim girl students who were banned from entering their class in Udupi for wearing a Hijab. Credit: DH Photo

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said the status quo will be maintained at the Women’s Government PU College, where six Muslim girl students are demanding their right to express their religious sentiments by wearing the headscarf (Hijab) inside the classrooms, till the state government finds a solution to the row.  

Bhat told reporters that the government will set up a high power committee to look into the issue. Until the committee’s report is submitted to the government, the status quo will be maintained, he added. 

Bhat, who is also the president of the college development committee, said online classes may be conducted so that the students will not miss out on appearing for the examination. They may be helped with notes so that they do not face any problems. Next year, those students can move to other colleges wherever their demand is met, Bhat said. He said the controversy is the result of the interference of vested interests.

Udupi
Karnataka
Hijab

