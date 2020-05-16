Udupi man dies of cardiac arrest

A man, who was in a quarantine centre at Kundapura after returning from Maharashtra, died of cardiac arrest on Saturday, at KMC, Manipal.

According to sources, he was referred to the KMC hospital from Kundapur government hospital for heart related ailment two days ago. As he was in quarantine centre after returning from Maharashtra, the hospital authorities had made arrangement to treat him in an isolation ward with all precautions.

As he had arrived from Maharashtra, his throat swab was collected and sent for testing. The result is awaited.