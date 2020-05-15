Udupi reports five new coronavirus cases

After 47 days, five COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Udupi district on Friday.

Five passengers from Udupi, who landed at Mangaluru international airport from Dubai and were quarantined at hotels in Udupi, tested positive and are undergoing treatment at designated COVID-19 TMA Pai hospital in Udupi.

The new cases include a 52-year-old man, 31-year-old man, 33-year-old woman, 38-year-old woman and 37-year-old man. Out of 179 passengers from Dubai, who landed at Mangaluru, 49 were from Udupi.

Udupi district in the past had registered three positive cases between March 25 to 29 and all three had recovered and discharged. With the five fresh cases, Udupi district registered eight cases so far.