Udupi student becomes Zilla Panchayat CEO for 30 mins

Varsha was selected for this activity on January 24, celebrated as National Girl Child Day

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 18:07 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

A student of a Government PU College in Brahmvar taluk assumed the role of Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer in Udupi for half an hour and gave inputs related to cleanliness drive.

Varsha was selected for this activity on January 24, celebrated as National Girl Child Day. Students took part in various competitions on the day and 30 best performers were selected for a tour of the Zilla Panchayat office.

The girl sat in the chair of Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Y Naveen Bhat, sitting opposite to her. They discussed the development of the district and cleanliness. Varsha also gave suggestions about effective scientific disposal of waste.

Bhat said that the students were informed on Swacch Bharat Mission, MGNREGS, tourism projects and others. In addition, they were also given information on laws related to women and how to face competitive exams like IAS and KAS.

Udupi
Karnataka

