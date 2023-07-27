Udupi washroom case: NCW member visits college

Udupi washroom case: NCW member Khushbu Sundar visits college

Sundar visited the college to investigate the case and hold talks with the management.

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS,
  • Jul 27 2023, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 11:16 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

A member of the National Commission for Women, Khushbu Sundar visited Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences in Udupi on Thursday in connection with the ‘Udupi washroom case’.

Sundar visited the college to investigate the case and hold talks with the management. She also inspected the washroom where the incident took place.

College Director Rashmi Kashna Prasad, Udupi SP Akshay Hakay, Advocate Mary Shrestha, College Chief Academic Coordinator Balakrishna Parkala, Principal Rajib Mandal were present.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Udupi

