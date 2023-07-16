Udupi: Youth falls down after being electrocuted, dies

Udupi: Youth falls down after being electrocuted, dies

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 16 2023, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 11:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 20-year-old youth died after he fell down after being electrocuted in Nitte in Karkala in Udupi district. 

According to the police, the deceased youth was identified as Saurabh Kumar, a native of Bihar. Eyewitnesses told the police that monkeys, gaining entry through the window, had snatched Saurabh's brush, soap and paste and placed it in the shed in the building where he was residing.

The victim, along with two others, climbed a ladder in order to collect the stolen soap and paste. However, the ladder came in contact with a high-tension wire and all three youths were thrown onto the ground. Saurabh, who sustained serious head injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Karkala where doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

India News
Udupi
electrocution
Karnataka News
Karnataka

