Suspend offline exams UGC tells higher edu institutions

UGC tells higher education institutions to keep offline exams in abeyance

UGC told institutions across the nation to consider this in view of Covid-19

  May 07 2021
  • updated: May 08 2021, 04:00 ist
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all higher educational institutions across the nation to keep offline examinations in abeyance during May 2021.

In a communication issued to the Vice Chancellors of all universities and higher educational institutions, principals of colleges across the nation, the University Grants Commission said, "Keeping in view of the current scenario of Covid-19, it is required that the higher education institutions may keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May 2021 to avoid physical gathering at the campuses and also to provide much needed relief to the students and faculty."

