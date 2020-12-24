UK returnees test negative for Covid

Two out of 16 persons, who returned to Hassan district from the United Kingdom, have tested negative for Covid. The results of others are awaited.

As per the norms, they have been placed under quarantine and their throat swabs have been collected for the Covid test.

The 16 people, who have arrived from the UK are from Arehalli in Belur taluk, Sakleshpur, Arsikere and Channaryapatna taluks, including two children and six women.

Out of them, one has returned to London on December 20. The reports of others are awaited. If they test negative, they will be placed in home quarantine and if found positive, they would be shifted to a Covid hospital, according to the health and family welfare officer Dr K M Sathish.

Chamarajanagar

Similarly, five persons have returned from the UK to Chamarajanagar district in the last 20 days. Two of them have tested negative.

Three persons had returned on December 19 and their samples have been collected. The results are expected on Thursday, according to Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi.

Kolar

Meanwhile, four persons, including a woman and her child in Kolar and a couple, who had returned to Kolar and Bangarpet in Kolar district also tested negative for the virus on Wednesday.

Dharwad

In a big relief to the people of the district, five persons who had returned from the United Kingdom to Dharwad district, have tested negative for Covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil told DH on Wednesday that five persons had arrived in the district on December 21. However, based on the government order, all five persons were subjected to the RT-PCR test. The lab reports received on Wednesday were negative.