Ullal police recover stolen valuables

The Ullal police have recovered valuables, stolen from a jewellery store at Hosangadi in Manjeshwara taluk of Kasaragod district, from a car that was left behind by robbers after attacking police personnel at KC Road Junction near Talapady.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the accused Mohammed Gouse from Farangipet, Imran from Surathkal and others were in the car in which they were escaping after the heist.

Acting on a tip-off that a gang is crossing the border after committing a crime in Kerala, the police tried to intercept the car. However, miscreants in the car, who were carrying weapons, attacked SI Pradeep T R and other police personnel and fled from the spot leaving behind the car.

While checking the car, the police recovered 7.5 kg of silver articles, Rs 1.90 lakh cash, 30 precious stones, branded watches, DVR, sizer, chilly powder, spray paint, electronic weighing machine, siren light, small gas cylinder, iron cutter, number plate, iron rod and other items. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 30 lakh, Kumar said.

Pradeep suffered injuries in the incident. The Commissioner said that two teams, led by ACP Ranjith, had been constituted to nab the accused.

The gang had bashed up the watchman, tied and gagged him before committing the robbery in the jewellery store.

The Ullal Police have registered an attempt to murder case against the gang members.