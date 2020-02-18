Unauthorised homestays in Kodagu to be shut down

Kodagu deputy commissioner has directed the owners of unauthorised homestays to register themselves with the tourist department in a month online before March 20. Those do not falling in line would be considered unauthorised and locked.

Speaking at a meeting here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that lot of opportunity had been provided for unauthorised homestays to register themselves. “However, some have registered and some have not. Therefore, a month’s time has been granted for registration failing which action will be initiated against them,” the deputy commissioner warned.

The DC said that during the first phase of survey it had come to notice that more than 350 illegal homestays were operating in the district.

Assistant Director of Tourism department Raghavendra said that as per the guidelines of the Tourism Policy for 2015-20, the owners of the home stay should register themselves on http://karnatakatourism.org or https://kodagu.nic.in. It has come to light that some homestays are being operated by just obtaining no objection certificate from gram panchayats and do not possess any statutory clearances.

The revenue minister had taken serious note of unauthorised homestays and had directed to initiate immediate legal action against them. Though the district administration directed them to register online, they have been proceeding with the operation without paying any heed, he added.

Homestays which do not register online by March 20 will deemed unauthorised and will be locked up. A special team has been constituted in the revenue department for this purpose.

Raghavendra also urged people to provide information about unauthorised homestays to the office of assistant director, tourism department, Stuart Hill Road, Madikeri, Kodagu district or on 08272 221580 or on adkodagutourism@gmail.

Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar and others were present in the meeting.