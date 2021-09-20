Unauthorised vendors attract wrath of visitors atop Chamundi Hill

Most unauthorised vendors are seen on Chamundi Hill on the paths leading to the temple attracting wrath of visitors.

R Senthil, a tourist from Coimbatore, said, “I am a tourist to Mysuru and visit various tourist attractions in the city. I also shop at some outlets in the city. When I come to Chamundi Hill, I come as a devotee. There is no space to move freely up to the temple due to the presence of vendors. They have commercialised the hill shrine and cheat the devotees with cheap items at exorbitant prices.”

A L Madegowda from Mandya said, “I learnt that the then Mysuru District in-Charge Minister V Somanna directed the officials to shift 118 licensed shops to the newly constructed shopping complex, a part of the multi-level parking complex, and also convince unauthorised shopkeepers to relocate. Only a few shops are open in the complex. I also learnt that the shops open in the complex are just tokenism. The same shopkeepers have thriving businesses outside.”

Recently, Mysuru district administration has approved the construction of a shopping complex with 196 shops and a food zone at a cost of Rs 3.81 crore. “Each politician and officer is using Chamundi Hill for promoting their fancies and interests. They plan to have a ropeway, construct lodges or develop the hill shrine into a commercial hub. In the process, they have destroyed the beauty of the temple,” said S Chidananda, a retired teacher from Hunsur.

Lingaraju, from a village in KR Nagar taluk, said, "All items are exorbitantly priced. A single piece of roasted sweet corn costs Rs 30. A tender coconut costs Rs 40. Vendors take us for a ride. Only in the Nandini outlet the products are priced reasonably.”

A vendor said that the vendors had to bribe many and hence they charged more.

