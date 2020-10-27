Uncle held for nephew's murder, contract gang too nabbed

A person from Benadi village in Nippani taluk who had filed a complaint over his nephew going missing since last month has been accused of murdering the 25-year-old by contracting a gang from neighbouring Kolhapur in Maharashtra. Police arrested all the accused on Tuesday.

Police said Vishal alias Appaso Patil (25) resident of Benadi in Nippani had gone missing on September 27. His uncle Satish Dadasaheb Patil had filed a missing complaint with the police.

Investigating teams subjected Satish for interrogation and he spilt the beans that himself had got Vishal murdered.

Satish informed the police that Vishal had become a nuisance in the village and had been demanding subdivision of family property. He suspected that even after giving his share, Vishal would continue to harass him in the future and decided to eliminate him.

Satish contacted his friend Amul Prakash Waddar and expressed his desire to get Vishal eliminated and get rid of the "nuisance" he has been facing. Waddar contacted Dilip Parashram Waddar, Babasaheb Pandurang Kamble from Honnali village in Kagal taluk in Kolhapur and Vikas Patil from Khabwade village in Karvir taluk in Kolhapur.

Satish gave them a contract of Rs 6 lakh to eliminate Vishal and gave Rs 1.50 lakh as advance and assured to pay the remaining amount after they completed the task.

As per the contract, the gang murdered Vishal by strangulating him on September 27 and dumped his body in ghats at Anadur village in Gaganbawada taluk in Kolhapur district, while his car was discarded near a lake at Junani village in Solapur.

Police arrested the main accused and gang that murdered the victim and disposed of his body and car. Cash Rs 2.84 lakh was recovered from them.

Nippani Rural police investigated the case.