Underage girl's morphed photo on Snapchat; plaint filed

The complaint has been registered under Sections 66 (C) and 67 (B) of Information Technology (IT) Act

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 02 2023, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 16:20 ist
Snapchat. Credit: Reuters Photo

A complaint was lodged with the police in Udupi that a 14-year-old girl’s photo has been morphed over a vulgar video and being circulated on the Snapchat.

In her complaint to the Udupi CEN police station, the girl’s mother stated that the photo of her daughter had been used over a vulgar video and circulated to her contacts on Snapchat on July 30, apparently using a fake account.

The complaint has been registered under Sections 66 (C) and 67 (B) of Information Technology (IT) Act. Investigation is on and efforts are being made to track the culprit, police said, adding that the Snapchat has been asked to delete the video.

Karnataka
Crime
Crime Against Women
Crimes against women
Mangaluru
Snapchat

