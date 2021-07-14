Undertrial escapes from GIMS

A 22-year-old undertrial has escaped from the jail ward of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Wednesday morning.

The escaped undertrial has been identified as Siddappa Allur, a resident of Allur (B) village of Chittapur taluk. He was jailed two months ago in connection with the murder of his friend. Siddappa was shifted to GIMS from the Central jail four days ago due to abnormal behavior.

However, he escaped through a window of the ward at around 4 am on Wednesday. A complaint has been registered at Brahmapur police station.