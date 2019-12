A village woman turned a model citizen by casting her vote even as her 21-year-old son passed away in hospital in a far-off place.

Lohith Gubbi of Totaganti village in Rattihalli taluk was admitted at a hospital in Manipal and he passed away on Wednesday night. However, undeterred by the tragedy which befell on her, Lohith’s mother Rathnamma Gubii and sister Meenakshi cast their votes at the polling booth in the village. Rathnamma’s husband has been missing for six years.