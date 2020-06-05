Union health minister lauds Covid-free Ch'nagar dist

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan has appreciated the Chamarajanagar district administration for taking all necessary measures to ensure the district remains Covid-free.

Minister Harsh Vardhan had called Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi over phone on Thursday evening and lauded the efforts of the DC and his team of officials for ensuring that the district remains free from Covid cases. “Please convey by greetings to your team and the people of the district,” Minister Harsh Vardhan had said. The minister also told the DC to meet him whenever he comes to Delhi, Ravi explained.

Speaking to DH, the DC said, “It was a pleasant surprise for me to receive the call from the Union Health Minister, which was unexpected. I feel very happy. He lauded the team for taking all necessary steps to keep the district free from covid cases. All the appreciation goes to the people of the district. They all play a major role.”

“The district has grabbed attention of the country. District-in-charge Minister Suresh Kumar too has pointed out this at a programme in Kollegal. All efforts will be on to maintain Chamarajanagar as a district with green zone tag,” he said.