M'luru: Minister approves upgrade of port hospital

Union minister approves upgrade of New Mangalore Port Authority's hospital

Quality health care will be provided to people residing within 5 km radius of Panambur, Baikampdy, Kulai and Surathkal. 

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 25 2023, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 11:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has given approval for upgrading the 32-bed hospital of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) as a 150-bed multi-speciality hospital on public-private-partnership (PPP) at an estimated cost of Rs 107 crore.

“This (upgraded) hospital will provide quality healthcare services to port employees, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), retired personnel and their dependents, as well as to non-NMPA patients,” a press release stated.

This project will make available all amenities to the patients like IPD facilities, ICU, advanced diagnostic facilities (CT scan, MRI etc.), multi-speciality services (oncology, cardiology, neurology and nephrology etc.) emergency care, diagnosis, surgery and treatment under one roof which are not available in the existing port hospital.

Three acres of land identified by the port authority will be handed over to the concessionaire for the development of the project. The hospital shall be handed over to the concessionaire for operations, which shall be handed over to the Port Authority after starting of the new multi-speciality hospital.

Mangaluru
Karnataka

