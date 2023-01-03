Union minister launches 'Bandipur Yuva Mitra' programme

Union Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday launched various programmes, as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of launch of Project Tiger, in Bandipur National Park in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district.

Yadav launched the free wildlife safari programme, ‘Bandipur Yuva Mitra’, for students of government schools in Chamarajanagar district. The free safari is an initiative by the Forest department to educate students on wildlife, conservation of forest and its importance. It will be conducted throughout the year.

The minister also released pamphlets and booklets on forest and wildlife on the occasion.

Yadav inaugurated an outlet where artefacts made from lantana plants and other forest produce are on display. The artefacts have been made by members of the tribal community under Mangala Grama Panchayat and Forest development committee.

Bandipur Project Tiger Director and Conservator of Forests Ramesh Kumar told minister about the problems due to wild growth on lantana in the forest. The minister lauded the efforts of the tribals in making the artefacts. The products should be available to tourists and help in the financial empowerment of the members, he said.

The minister also held a meeting with the members of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The meeting was said to be the 22nd meeting of the NTCA, third outside Delhi’s central office and the first to be held in south India.

In all, 29 members of the NTCA participated. The officials of Bandipur forest and also neighbouring Mudumalai Tiger Reserve attended the meeting.