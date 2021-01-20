Unique campaign to desist people from discarding waste

APD Foundation - Hasiru Dala began the 'Namma Netravathi, Namma Javabdari,' a unique campaign near the Netravathi Bridge to create awareness and prevent people from discarding waste into the Netravathi River. The initiative is being supported by the Mangaluru City Corporation and Ullal CMC.

The campaign will also aim to help reduce plastic pollution in the ocean. Volunteers from different organisations assemble along the bridge at daybreak every day to create awareness among people and to stop them from dumping waste into the river.

Ullal CMC Commissioner Rayappa said, "I appreciate the efforts to create awareness on cleanliness and prevention of pollution in Netravathi River. I will participate in the campaign every day and will also take strict action against the violators."

'Boskyorbs', a volunteer youth group, who have been undertaking anti-pollution activities at the Bengre side of the Netravathi river, actively took part in the campaign. "Most of the trash we are collecting while cleaning Netravathi River at Bengre originates from Netravathi Bridge," said members of the Boskyorbs team.

Sheena Shetty, director of Jana Shikshana Trust and Mohammed Fauzan Shiek, an activist volunteer, better known as 'Big Bang' too supported and participated in the activity.

APD Foundation - Hasiru Dala has identified hotspots around Mangaluru where waste is entering the water and where residents are indiscriminately disposing of waste. The discarded waste includes household garbage, meat waste, fruit and vegetable waste from vendors and markets. The water pollution can easily be avoided if every stakeholder takes it as their own responsibility to protect Netravathi, the lifeline of Mangaluru. 'Namma Netravathi, Namma Javabdari' seeks to bring the citizens together and protect the Netravathi, said APD Foundation CEO and Founder A Rehman.

"Netravathi River is the lifeline of Mangaluru city. The cooperation of every citizen is needed to keep it pollution-free. It is very important that people stop throwing waste into the river. We urge all citizens to stop this unhealthy practice of throwing waste which will eventually reach the sea," he added.