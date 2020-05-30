Universities seek deferring KSET

Several state-run universities have expressed concern over conducting Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET), which is scheduled for June 21, considering the spike in Covid-19 cases across the state.

The universities have even written to the University of Mysore (UoM), which is the hosting university for KSET in this regard. The test is conducted for the appointment of faculties at state-run varsities.

"Looking at the number of containment zones and fluctuation in the same, it would be difficult for us to finalise test centres," said an official of Bangalore University.

Over 20,000 candidates have registered for KSET under Bangalore University.

"The hosting university is saying it got clearance from the government. But what about candidates appearing for the test? Is the university going to conduct re-test if any candidate fails to appear due to logistics and other health issues? All this needs to be considered before taking a final decision," the official mentioned.

More than 50,000 candidates have registered for the KSET and the test will be conducted across the state. Each university has to identify the test centre and appoint a coordinator.

"This year, we are worried about safety and social distancing. We conveyed to UoM that it would be better to postpone the test," said an official of another state-run varsity.