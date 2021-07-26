University of Mysore joins Google Cloud career readiness program

The century-old University of Mysore (UoM) has joined the Google Cloud career Readiness program.
The Google Cloud career readiness program enables students of all backgrounds with the ability to prepare for cloud careers through industry-recognised training, skill badges and certification.
The students can build deep expertise in business and technical domains related to cloud infrastructure, application development, big data, and machine learning.
To enable students to prepare for cloud careers in business and technical domains related to cloud infrastructure, application development, big data, and machine learning, the Google Cloud career readiness program offers the Associate Cloud Engineer track and Data Analyst track.
The cloud engineering track is ideal for students aspiring to launch careers in engineering and management roles related to cloud infrastructure, cloud-native application development, and data engineering.
The data analyst track is ideal for students keen on pursuing careers in data analytics, business intelligence and management.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Farming, shooting, govt jobs and medals in Western UP
Aussie coach goes viral with medal-worthy celebrations
Life in the crossfire of Venezuela's slums
How Japan fell in love with baseball
Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure
Tokyo Games cameras to focus on sporting performance
How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP
Medical graduates must swallow rural pill