University of Mysore joins Google Cloud career readiness program

The Google Cloud career readiness program offers the Associate Cloud Engineer track and Data Analyst track

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 26 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 16:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The century-old University of Mysore (UoM) has joined the Google Cloud career Readiness program.

The Google Cloud career readiness program enables students of all backgrounds with the ability to prepare for cloud careers through industry-recognised training, skill badges and certification. 

The students can build deep expertise in business and technical domains related to cloud infrastructure, application development, big data, and machine learning.

To enable students to prepare for cloud careers in business and technical domains related to cloud infrastructure, application development, big data, and machine learning, the Google Cloud career readiness program offers the Associate Cloud Engineer track and Data Analyst track.

The cloud engineering track is ideal for students aspiring to launch careers in engineering and management roles related to cloud infrastructure, cloud-native application development, and data engineering.

The data analyst track is ideal for students keen on pursuing careers in data analytics, business intelligence and management.

