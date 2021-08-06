University of Mysore professor booked for sexual harassment

A professor at the University of Mysore (UoM) was booked for sexually harassing one of his Ph D students at his home. The professor was caught red-handed by his wife.
The accused is Professor Ramachandran who invited a student of his to his house when his wife Lolakshi, also a professor, was not at home.
When Lolakshi returned home, the incident came to light.
Lolakshi alleged that her husband misused several of his students and now he was caught red-handed. She brought the incident to the notice of the Vice-Chancellor.
Jayalakshmipuram police are investigating the case.
