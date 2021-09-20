University of Mysore slips to A grade in NAAC accreditation

The century-old University of Mysore (UoM) has slipped to the A grade in the fourth cycle of accreditation by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The grade is valid for five years from September 20, 2021. The UoM had secured A+ grade with 3.47 CGPA in the third cycle.

Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar said, “We had hoped to retain the A+ grade as we have good infrastructure and facilities for students. We lacked the strength of teaching faculty and research.”

In May 2019, he had said that the state government had permitted to fill backlog posts and the posts reserved for Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

“As many as 76 backlog and 54 posts under the reservation will be filled soon. The varsity is waiting for the government’s order. Even if these posts are filled, it will not match the NAAC guidelines. The varsity needs to appoint at least 200 teaching and 200 non-teaching faculties. If the appointment process is completed before December 2019, then the varsity has chances to get ‘A++’ grade by NAAC,” he had stated.

However, since then no recruitment has been possible for various reasons.