University of Mysore to award honorary doctorate to Puneeth Rajkumar

The varsity honoured matinee idol Rajkumar with the honorary doctorate on February 8, 1976

DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 13 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 23:34 ist
University of Mysore (UoM) will award an honorary doctorate to actor late Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously during the 102nd convocation on March 22.

“Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has approved the doctorate to the actor. Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini will receive the honorary doctorate,” Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar told reporters on Sunday.

The varsity honoured matinee idol Rajkumar with the honorary doctorate on February 8, 1976 and Suttur seer Shivaratri Rajendra Swami posthumously in 1989, he added. “Defence scientist and former director general of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Vasudev Kalkunte Aatre will also be awarded an honorary doctorate. He served as scientific advisor to the Defence Minister for five years contributing richly in research and development. Folk artiste Malavalli Mahadevaswamy will also be presented with an honorary doctorate,” he said.

