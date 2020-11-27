University of Mysore to setup SPB study chair

The University of Mysore will set up a study chair at Fine Arts College in the name of well-known playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam.

The varsity has earmarked Rs 5 lakh for the study chair and music director Hamsalekha will be appointed as the visiting faculty.

Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25, was a veteran playback singer, music director, actor, dubbing artiste, and film producer. He had lent his voice to Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam films and has to his credit more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages.

The students at the proposed chiar will be trained for one year. Theory as well as practical sessions will be a part of the study.

The chair will document the achievement, life and journey of Balasubrahmanyam. The varsity is also mulling to bring out book on the contributions of the singer.