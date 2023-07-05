Unrelenting rain disrupts life in Karnataka's coastal districts, Malnad

Relentless rain brought life to a standstill in coastal districts, Malnad region and parts of north Karnataka districts on Wednesday.

Unyielding showers have left a trail of destruction in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts. On the bright side, the water level in the rivers are going up and with that the reservoirs in the state have started getting good inflows.

Heavy showers in the last three days have marooned all three coastal districts. Several residential layouts in Mangaluru and Udupi cities have turned into islands keeping the residents indoors. More than 10 bikes were damaged after an advertising hoarding hung up on a building at Bikaranakatte in Mangaluru city fell on them. The parking area of Udupi Krishna mutt has been completely submerged.

In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Wednesday), Udupi district recorded an average rainfall of 12 cm while Dakshina Kannada saw 10.1 cm rain. Paduwari in Udupi registered a maximum of 22.1 cm and Mutturu in Dakshina Kannada district recorded 16.9 cm.

The coastal half of Uttara Kannada continued to experience heavy showers. Incessant showers in the last three to four days have created a flood-like situation in Karwar, Bhatkal, Honnavar and Kumta taluks. The KSRTC depot in Karwar was in knee deep water. Non-stop rain and landslides have cut off Apsarakonda village. More than 25 families in the village have been moved to safety. Meanwhile, motorists had a tough time negotiating the national highway at Rangeenkatte and Shamsuddin Circle in Bhatkal.

The reservoirs in Malnad - Tunga, Bhadra, Linganamakki and Mani - have started receiving good inflows following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. Tunga dam in Gajanur is just half-metre short of reaching its full reservoir level. With the dam authorities expected to release water anytime soon, people on the banks of downstream Tunga river have been told to move to safety. Shivamogga district has received an average rainfall of 19.99 cm and Agumbe has experienced 15.54 cm of rain in the last 24 hours.

The Harangi dam in Kodagu district has clocked an inflow of over 1,500 cusec. The water level at Triveni Sangama has gone up.

The traffic on Madikeri-Mangaluru highway has been stopped owing to a landslide at Koyanadu. Passengers of a private bus had a close shave when a huge branch of tree collapsed on the rear end near Srimangala.

Up north, Hipparagi barrage across Krishna river in Bagalkot district on Wednesday received as much as 12,400 cusec following torrential rain in the catchments of Krishna in Maharashtra.

Parts of Dharwad, Haveri, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts also received good spells of rain on Wednesday. Lakhangaon in Bhalki taluk registered 13.5 cm of rain.