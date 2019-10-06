Unrelenting rain hits life in North & South Karnataka

Southwest monsoon continued to bring unprecedented October rain in most parts of north Karnataka and parts of coastal and Malnad regions. Many districts in north Karnataka experienced wet weather on Sunday. Skies opened up on late Saturday night and it poured till the early hours of Sunday.

Heavy showers in the night intervening Saturday and Sunday, have set many lakes and ponds in the region overflowing, flooding vast tract of crops. Many houses have been damaged in the rain across Kalyana Karnataka and Mumbai Karnataka.

Three of a family died in their sleep when a portion of their house collapsed on them at Kiresuru in Bagalkot taluk.

Deceased are: Erappa Hadapad (60), wife Gowravva (55) and their son Ningappa (38). Ningappa’s wife Savitha and Tanu escaped unhurt in the incident. The mud ceiling was weakened by torrential rain and caved in on late Saturday night.

Parts of Koppal, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi districts have received widespread rain, coupled with thunder and lightning.

A cow was killed in a lightning strike at Nidagundi near Almatti.

Three cattle were struck dead by lightning in Kalagi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Unrelenting showers continue to pour misery on Haveri district.

Grave hardships

Torrential rain in the early hours of Sunday flooded the roads and low-lying areas in Haveri, causing grave hardships to the residents. Haveri town has recorded 11 cm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Sunday) while Shiggaon registered 10 cm.

Overnight rain has hit normal life in Gadag. Unrelenting rain and the ongoing civic works have turned the main roads and the ones in residential areas slush fields.

Walls of several houses at Khanthota near Veeranarayana Temple have caved in. Tree falls were reported on Mulgund Naka Road. Standing crops on vast tracts in Toranagallu and Kamalapur hoblis, Huvina Hadagali taluk in Ballari district have been damaged in the rain.

Many parts of Chitradurga district experienced heavy rains between Saturday night and the wee hours of Sunday. Overnight rain has filled many lakes and ponds in the district, bringing cheer to the farmers.

Shivamogga city and several parts of the district, including Shikaripur and Sorab, witnessed light to moderate rain intermittently.

Parts of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and coastal districts also experienced intermittent showers.