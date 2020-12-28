‘Unscientific’ Yettinahole project damages fields, crops

Unscientific works, in laying pipelines, under Yettinahole project, has badly affected Aluvalli in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district.

More than one acre of land on survey number 12, of A N Nagesh, has become unfit for agriculture, due to the negligence of the officials. Out of 2.38 acres of land of Nagesh, the authorities had acquired 28 guntas for the Yettinahole project and provided him compensation.

Huge pipelines have been laid through his fields. The contractor and officials of Visvesvaraya Hydroelectric Power Corporation visited the spot and assured of constructing retaining walls or ramps on either sides, to protect the fields.

But, even after two years, no work has been taken up in this regard. The pipelines are left uncovered and valves are not closed. Thus, water leaks from the pipe, turning the whole place marshy. This has dampened the soil, which has started to cave in. Around one acre of land has caved in, damaging coffee, pepper, silver oak, banana, and cardamom plants. The land has become unfit for agriculture. Nagesh has appealed to the authorities to build retaining walls and to resolve his problem.

The village, which is on the fringes of the Western Ghats, receives high rainfall. The authorities have dug 20-ft deep pits to lay the pipes. Besides rains, leaking pipes are damaging crops worth lakhs of rupees, allege farmers.

Responding to the complaint of Nagesh, Assistant Commissioner M Girish Nandan directed the authorities to make a spot inspection and to submit a report. The company executing the works should take the responsibility, he said.