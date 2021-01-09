Untimely rainfall puts farmers, planters in a fix

The untimely rainfall has severely affected farmers and coffee planters in Sakleshpur taluk. The Malnad region is receiving heavy rainfall since the last few days.

The farmers and coffee planters are a worried lot as large quantities of coffee, pepper and paddy crops were destroyed due to the rains. Valalahalli, Markalli, Hiridanahalli, Marjanahalli and adjoining villages received a record of 104 mm rainfall within a span of 60 minutes on Friday evening.

According to Hiridanahalli Subbegowda, the region is receiving such a heavy rainfall during this season, for the first time in the last 50 years. Fifty per cent of the coffee crop is destroyed and there will be more damage, if the rain continue. The present rainfall has also affected the next year crop, he said.